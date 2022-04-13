Pondy's 13-day COVID-19 free streak ends as 2 test positive for virus

Puducherry: Puducherry reported two new cases of COVID-19 on Wednesday, breaking the union territory's nearly two-week long streak of no community transmission.



Two girl students of a private medical college in Karaikal were among those who were examined by health authorities and were found to be positive for the disease. "Both the students were under quarantine. The Health Department is examining all the students of the college," Director of Health G Sriramulu told PTI.

He said the Health Department tested 192 samples in the whole of the Union Territory during last twenty-four hours.

The overall caseload has shot up to 1,65,776 following two students testing positive for the viral infection.

The overall recoveries remained 1,63,812 in the Union Territory. The test positivity rate was 1.04 percent while the fatality and recovery rates were 1.18 percent and 98.82 percent respectively, the Director noted.

The Department of Health has administered so far 16,59,090 doses which comprised 9.59.690 first doses, 6,82,364 second and 17,036 booster shots.