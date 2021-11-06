Pondy sees 20 new COVID-19 cases

Puducherry: Puducherry registered 20 fresh cases of coronavirus identified at the end of examination of 1,523 samples on Saturday.

The overall infection count stood at 1,28,165.

All the four regions of Puducherry, Karaikal, Mahe and Yanam registered less than 10 new cases with five in Puducherry, six in Karaikal, two in Yanam and seven in Mahe.

One more person hailing from Yanam succumbed to the infection raising the overall toll to 1862.

Director of Health G Sriramulu said the active cases were 304 of whom 64 were in hospitals and 240 in home isolation.

He said that 35 patients recovered during last 24 hours while the overall recoveries were 1,25,999.

The test positivity rate was 1.31 percent while fatality and recovery rates were 1.45 percent and 98.31 percent, respectively.

The Department of Health has tested so far 19.28 lakh samples and found 16.31 lakh out of them to be negative.

The Director said the department had administered so far 11,35,205 doses which comprised 7,27.983 first doses and remaining 4,07.222 second doses.



