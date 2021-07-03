Pondy reports 147 new coronavirus cases

Puducherry: Puducherry posted 147 fresh cases of COVID-19 during the last 24 hours ending 10 am on Saturday, raising the overall infection count to 1,17,787.



Only one additional death was reported from Puducherry raising the toll to 1760.

The new cases were spread over Puducherry 103, Karaikal 34, Yanam 3 and Mahe 7.

The cases were identified at the end of examination of 7,708 samples, Director of Health S Mohan Kumar said.

The total active cases stood at 2,107 of whom 306 were in hospitals and the remaining 1,801 in home isolation.

One person who succumbed to the viral infection in Puducherry was aged 54 and had co-morbidity of diabetes.

While 271 patients recovered and were discharged today alone, the total recoveries in the Union Territory were 1,13,920.

The Director said 13.32 lakh samples have been examined so far and of them 11.44 lakh turned out of the negative.

The test positivity rate was 1.91 percent.

Fatality and recovery rates were 1.49 percent and 96.72 percent, respectively.

Meanwhile, 37,339 health care workers and 22,907 front line workers have been inoculated till date.

The health official said that 3.83 lakh people coming under the category of either senior citizens (60 years and above) or those belonging to 45 years and above with co morbidities have been vaccinated so far.

In all 5.12 lakh people including those administered second dose of vaccination have been covered.