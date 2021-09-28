Pondy registers 88 new COVID-19 cases, one death

Puducherry: Puducherry posted 88 fresh coronavirus cases on Tuesday raising the total infection count to 1,26,215.



The new cases were identified at the end of examination of 4,856 samples and spread over Puducherry 55, Karaikal 25 and Mahe 8.

One more fatality was reported in Mahe, taking the toll to 1,839. The deceased had co morbidities including Parkinsons disease.

Director of Health Department G Sriramulu said the active cases were 811 of whom 117 were undergoing treatment in hospitals while the remaining 694 patients were in home isolation.

While 142 patients were discharged after recovery in the last twenty- four hours the total recoveries so far were 1,23,565.

The test positivity rate was 1.81 percent while fatality and recovery rates were 1.46 percent and 97.90 percent, respectively.

The health department has tested so far 17.80 lakh samples and found 15.12 lakh out of them to be negative.

The Department has administered so far 9,87,684 doses which included 6,86,833 first doses and remaining 3,00,851 were second doses.