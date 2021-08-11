Pondy records 114 new cases of coronavirus, tally touches 1.21 lakh

Puducherry: Puducherry posted 114 fresh COVID-19 cases in the last 24 hours, raising the total infection count to 1,21,880.



One more person succumbed to the viral infection, pushing up the toll to 181.

While Puducherry region reported 70 new cases out of the total 114, Karaikal registered 22 new cases while Yanam 2 and Mahe region 20.

The active cases were 866 of whom 205 patients were in hospitals and remaining 661 in home isolation.

Director of Health department, G Sriramulu said 98 patients recovered and were discharged during last twenty-four hours while the overall recoveries stood at 1,19,213 in the Union Territory.

The Department of Health has tested 15.57 lakh samples so far and has found 13.31 lakh out of them to be negative.

Sriramulu said the test positivity rate in Puducherry was 1.92 percent while fatality and recovery rates were 1.48 percent and 97.81 percent, respectively.

On the vaccination front, 37,993 health care workers and 22,988 front line workers have been vaccinated against pandemic so far. The Department has inoculated 5.34 lakh people against the virus covering those under the category of senior citizens or those above 45 years with co morbidities. In all 7.47 lakh persons including those who had second jab have been covered so far.