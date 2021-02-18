Pondy logs 20 new COVID-19 cases

Puducherry: The Union Territory of Puducherry added 20 new cases of COVID-19 in the last 24 hours ending 10 am on Thursday, taking the infection count to 39,526.

A total of 1,711 samples were examined during the period, while 23 patients were discharged after recovery, taking the cumulative recoveries to 38,667.

Director of Health and Family Welfare Services S.Mohan Kumar said in a release that no fresh fatality was reported from any of the four regions of Puducherry, Karaikal, Mahe and Yanam and the toll remained at 660.

There were 199 active cases.

Puducherry region accounted for 11 new cases while Karaikal had four and Mahe region reported five.

Yanam had no new case of infection.

As many as 6.13 lakh samples were tested so far and 5.69 lakh of them turned out tobe negative,the director said.

He also said 6,583 healthcare workers and 376 frontline workers were vaccinated in the Union Territory.