Pondy adds 640 fresh cases to COVID-19 tally

Puducherry: Puducherry confirmed 640 new coronavirus cases during the last 24 hours ending 10 a.m. on Tuesday raising the overall tally to 1,61,891.



The new cases were identified at the end of examination of 3,366 samples and the cases were spread over Puducherry (380), Karaikal 179, Yanam 71 and Mahe 10.

Four more people succumbed to the infection during last 24 hours raising the overall toll to 1,935. The deceased were in the age groups ranging between 33 and 75. They died either of severe covid pneumonia or septic shock.

Director of Health G Sriramulu said in a release that the active cases were 9,267 of which 144 were in hospitals taking treatment and the remaining 9123 were in home quarantine.

He said 1,069 patients recovered and were discharged during last twenty-four hours while overall recoveries were 1, 50,689.

The test positivity rate was 19.01 percent while fatality and recovery rates were 1.20 percent and 93.08 percent, respectively.

The Department of Health has tested so far 21,61,843 samples and has found 18,11,871 out of them to be negative.

Sriramulu said the Department had administered so far 15,35,643 doses which comprised 9,21,744 first doses, 6,06,138 second and 7761 booster doses.