Poll violence: 3 held for killing of 2 BJP workers, WB tells SC

New Delhi: The West Bengal government informed the Supreme Court on Tuesday that three people have been arrested in connection with the alleged killing of two BJP workers in poll-related violence on May 2 in the state and FIRs have been registered in these cases.



The state government told a vacation bench of Justices Vineet Saran and B R Gavai that investigation is going on.

The apex court asked the respondents, including the Centre, West Bengal government and National Human Rights Commission, to file counter affidavits on the plea by the victims' kin seeking court monitored probe and transfer of cases to the CBI or Special Investigation Team (SIT).

You file your counter affidavits. We will have it after two weeks, the bench said.

Senior advocate SidharthLuthra, appearing for West Bengal, told the top court that a five-judge bench of the Calcutta High Court is dealing with the matter related to post poll violence in the state and it had also passed some directions on May 18.

FIRs stand registered and they are under investigation. Three persons have been arrested in these cases which were lodged based on the complaints, Luthra said. He said the issue regarding post poll violence was listed for hearing today before the high court.

Luthra said the matter could not be taken up for hearing by the high court today and it would be heard on Wednesday.

The bench asked Luthra and counsel appearing for other respondents to file their counter affidavits and posted the matter for hearing after two weeks.

Meanwhile, The Supreme Court Tuesday asked the Centre and West Bengal government to respond to a plea seeking directions to prevent the alleged exodus due to "state-sponsored" violence after the assembly polls, constituting an SIT to probe the issue and take action against culprits.

A vacation bench of Justices Vineet Saran and B R Gavai directed that the National Human Rights Commission (NHRC) and the National Commission of Women (NCW) be made parties in the matter after the petitioners said that they have taken note of the situation of people in West Bengal.