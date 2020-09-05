Politics over Dalit vote share intensifies between JDU & LJP

New Delhi: The politics over grabbing the lion's share of Dalit vote has intensified in the poll-bound Bihar. Even though poll dates have not yet been announced, each party has started playng their cards to bring most of the Dalit vote share, which roughly amounts to about 16 per cent, to their kitty.



It's the Dalit vote bank that compelled Bihar chief minister and JD-U national president Nitish Kumar to bring back former CM and once his bête noire Jitan Ram Manjhi to his side to "balance the ambitions" of Lok Janshakti Party's (LJP) young president Chirag Paswan in the politics of Bihar.

Manjhi's party Hindustani Awam Morcha (secular) (HAM) is on its mission to reignite its rivalry with the LJP. The HAM started its "fight" with a warning to field candidates against LJP if Ram Vilas Paswan's party puts up nominees to take on the JD(U) in the Bihar assembly polls, which reflects the unease in the state's ruling alliance.

Notably, the LJP is a BJP ally but it's not a part of the JD(U)-BJP coalition government in the state where assembly elections are due in October-November.

The party has often been critical of the Nitish Kumar government over a variety of issues ranging from alleged corruption in the public distribution system, to road construction and violation of prohibition laws. There have been reports that the LJP was unhappy over the return of the HAM into the NDA fold and contemplating fielding candidates against JD(U) nominees.

Both the LJP and HAM(S) have the Dalits vote share and getting a maximum vote share is a major bone of contention for both the parties.

"It doesn't matter who is happy or unhappy (over HAM's return). We have come here to strengthen the hands of Nitish Kumar and not for tickets to contest elections. We will be forced to open our mouth if Chirag Paswan continues to issue threats like he will put up candidates against JD(U) nominees. If that happens, we too will field our candidates against LJP," HAM spokesperson Danish Rizwan said.

As per LJP leaders, the party's state parliamentary board is meeting on September 7 and there are indications that it would discuss the issue of 'friendly contests' with the JD(U).