'Politics of torching Hills, killing brothers must be stopped'

DARJEELING: Stating that the dream of the martyrs was yet to be fulfilled Anit Thapa, working president, Gorkha Janmukti Morcha (GJM), on Tuesday—while commemorating Martyrs' Day—said the politics of torching Hills and killing brothers must be stopped.



"Agitations had got us nowhere. We have to stop the politics of torching our own Hills and killing our own brothers. Agitations have not got us anything. We have just gone backward with each agitation. We have lost a lot but gained nothing," he stated.

Incidentally, the Hill parties have been commemorating Martyrs' day on July 27 every year in memory of more than 1,226 people who laid down their lives during the violent Gorkhaland agitation since 1980s.

The day is observed in honour of the 18 people, who died during a police firing in the Subash Ghising led Gorkhaland agitation on July 27, 1986 in Kalimpong. Thapa offered floral tributes at the Martyrs' column at the Gorkha Ranga Mancha in Darjeeling town.

He stated that by keeping good relations with state government much can be achieved. "Matters can be resolved through dialogue. Even the most complicated issues can be solved on the table," added Thapa.

"If there is a new administrative set up for the Hills, we hope that the families of the martyrs will be given their due," stated Thapa. He stated that the commemorations were on a low scale owing to Covid-19 protocols.

Meanwhile, Bimal Gurung, president, GJM (Bimal) observed Martyrs' Day in the Hills after a long gap of four years. He commemorated the day at 11th Mile in Kalimpong. Gurung also honoured family members of 100 martyrs.

"I will leave politics but will not betray our people," added Gurung in his address. The Gorkha National Liberation Front (GNLF) commemorated Martyrs' Day in different parts of the Hills. "We will strive to fulfill the dreams of the martyrs. We will not let their sacrifice go in vain," stated GNLF leader Ajoy Edwards. Martyrs' Day was observed by other political outfits including the Trinamool Congress in different parts of the Hills.