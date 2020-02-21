Politics in country facing 'credibility crisis': Def Min
New Delhi: The politics in the country is facing a "crisis of credibility" due to the difference in words and deeds of the politicians, and this needs to be checked, Defence Minister Rajnath Singh said here on Friday.
Observing that the word 'politics' has lost its meaning, Singh called upon the people to accept the challenge of ending the credibility crisis in politics.
"Politics is a system that takes the society on the path of righteousness. But, presently it has lost its meaning and essence and people hate it," he said while addressing Shivratri Mahotsav function of Brahmkumaris at Red Fort lawns.
This "credibility crisis" in politics has originated from the difference in words and deeds of the politicians, he claimed.
"Why cannot we take it as a challenge to end this crisis in politics," he said.
Asserting that the message of 'Vasudhaiv Kutumbkam' emanated from India, Singh said it was an "incredible" feature of our culture that considered all, including those living beyond the boundaries of the country, as one family.
"This message spread from Bharat to the whole world. Only large-hearted people can conceive this. Narrow-minded people can not even think of it," he said.
The defence minister termed Lord Shiva a symbol of "peaceful co-existence" and added that temples of the deity in all corners of the country completed the picture of an integral India.
