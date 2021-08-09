'Political rivalry behind ED raids'

Bengaluru: Former Minister and Congress MLA B Z Zameer Ahmed Khan on Monday alleged that the recent raids by the Enforcement Directorate officials at various locations belonging to him were the outcome of political rivalry and blamed the BJP and the JD(S) for complaining against him.



However, the JD(S) second-in-command and former chief minister H D Kumaraswamy dismissed the charge that he had given any complaint to the ED officials.

The BJP did not react to his charge. The ED had raided the premises of Khan on

August 5.

According to the Congress MLA, the raids were related to his building, which caught everyone's attention and became the reason for everyones jealousy.

"The raids were due to political rivalry. People are not able to tolerate my growth. The house I have constructed has raised many eyebrows, which is quite natural."

"I have to face it, which I will. God has given me enough strength to face it," Khan told reporters.

Khan ruled out that it was based on a complaint by anyone from his party.