Polit Bureau of CPI(M) demands Teesta Setalvad's release

New Delhi: The Polit Bureau of the Communist Party of India (Marxist) demanded former IPS officer Teesta Setalvad's release on Sunday, who pursued 2002 riot case against Prime Minister Narendra Modi. In an official statement the left party condemned Setalvad's arrest, and mentioned, "Teesta Setalvad who fought relentlessly for justice for the victims of the 2002 Gujarat violence, her arrest is an ominous threat to all democratically-minded citizens not to dare to question the role of the state or the government under whose regime communal violence takes place. This is abhorrent to the democratic rights of citizens."



The statement came amid several human rights organisations and many from the legal fraternity criticising Gujarat police and the Supreme Court for arresting prominent human rights activist Teesta Setalvad.

CPI-(M) highest body called the verdict "questionable" that moved the action of Gujarat administration. The verdict stated, "All those involved in such abuse of process need to be in the dock and proceeded with following the law." The party also claimed that "Thus, according to this verdict, any SIT established by the Court is to be considered outside the purview of judicial appeals and if anyone appeals against it, as did Zakia Jaffry and Teesta Setalvad in the present case, then they are charged with "abuse of process." A fight for justice for 16 years is described in unusual derogatory terms as keeping the "pot boiling for ulterior design."

Meanwhile, the rights organisation Amnesty International India on Saturday issued a statement condemning the detention of Teesta Setalvad. "Detention of prominent human rights activist @TeestaSetalvad by the Indian authorities is a direct reprisal against those who dare to question their human rights record. It sends a chilling message to the civil society & further shrinks the space for dissent in the country," it said.

Along with organisations, i.e, Amnesty International India, AIDWA, the Polit Bureau of the CPI(M) demanded the withdrawal of cases and release of Teesta Setalvad, Sreekumar and others and mentioned, "It should be noted that the Court-appointed amicus curiae in the SIT case while agreeing with many recommendations of the SIT, had also recorded that certain sections of the IPC causing hatred among communities should be considered."

"Earlier in April 2004, it was the Supreme Court itself which had described the then Government leaders as "modern-day Neros." The present verdict does not address any of these issues. It punishes those who like Teesta believe in the judicial system. It is a fit case for a curative petition," the statement added further.