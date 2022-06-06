Policy paralysis, unemployment proving fatal for Hry youth: Hooda

Chandigarh: Former Chief Minister and Leader of Opposition Bhupinder Singh Hooda has stated that massive unemployment in Haryana and paralyzed policies of the state government are proving fatal for the youth of the state and called on the youth not to take such extreme step.



In a statement expressing deep concern over reports of youths suffering from unemployment committing suicide, he said such news is neither good for the society nor for the government and the fact that educated, deserving youth have slipped into such deep despair is a result of the government's failures. "Suicide by youth Dr Pradeep, a PhD holder from Karnal due to unemployment, only indicates the magnitude of the problem faced by the youth today. Haryana is facing the highest unemployment in the entire country for the last several years and even the latest CMIE figures show that the state currently has the highest unemployment rate in the country. Lack of work is the reason why our desperate youth are getting caught in the grip of drugs and crime. Many youths are taking steps like suicide due to depression," Hooda affirmed.

"Before Dr Pradeep, Pawan, a resident of Talu village of Bhiwani district, had taken a similar painful step. Pawan was also frustrated because there was no recruitment for the army for last three years. The government's silence on such news only shows its insensitivity as it does not even have two words of sympathy to the family of the victim," he said. "It is the responsibility of the government to fill the vacant posts in different departments, to create new jobs within the government and generate employment through industrial development. If it is not able to do this, then the young generation and the whole society have to bear the consequences," Bhupinder Singh Hooda mentioned.

"As the opposition, Congress is demanding that the government prepare an action plan to reduce unemployment. Four lakh posts, which are lying vacant, should be filled at the earliest," he said.