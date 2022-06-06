Policy paralysis, unemployment proving fatal for Hry youth: Hooda
Chandigarh: Former Chief Minister and Leader of Opposition Bhupinder Singh Hooda has stated that massive unemployment in Haryana and paralyzed policies of the state government are proving fatal for the youth of the state and called on the youth not to take such extreme step.
In a statement expressing deep concern over reports of youths suffering from unemployment committing suicide, he said such news is neither good for the society nor for the government and the fact that educated, deserving youth have slipped into such deep despair is a result of the government's failures. "Suicide by youth Dr Pradeep, a PhD holder from Karnal due to unemployment, only indicates the magnitude of the problem faced by the youth today. Haryana is facing the highest unemployment in the entire country for the last several years and even the latest CMIE figures show that the state currently has the highest unemployment rate in the country. Lack of work is the reason why our desperate youth are getting caught in the grip of drugs and crime. Many youths are taking steps like suicide due to depression," Hooda affirmed.
"Before Dr Pradeep, Pawan, a resident of Talu village of Bhiwani district, had taken a similar painful step. Pawan was also frustrated because there was no recruitment for the army for last three years. The government's silence on such news only shows its insensitivity as it does not even have two words of sympathy to the family of the victim," he said. "It is the responsibility of the government to fill the vacant posts in different departments, to create new jobs within the government and generate employment through industrial development. If it is not able to do this, then the young generation and the whole society have to bear the consequences," Bhupinder Singh Hooda mentioned.
"As the opposition, Congress is demanding that the government prepare an action plan to reduce unemployment. Four lakh posts, which are lying vacant, should be filled at the earliest," he said.
In 100 bail orders: 'Videos' used for arrest in 44; 32 of these failed ...22 Feb 2021 7:11 PM GMT
Delhi Police say 1,753 held but courts heard over 4,347 bail pleas21 Feb 2021 8:26 PM GMT
755 FIRs and 342 chargesheets against 1,553 people later – not a...21 Feb 2021 7:48 PM GMT
Of courts' bugbears, most common 'doubtful' police, public witness...23 Feb 2021 7:29 PM GMT
A Delhi Police-sized roadblock in victims' path to justice — clubbing...25 Feb 2021 7:39 PM GMT
Mamata to inaugurate revamped Buxa Fort6 Jun 2022 7:54 PM GMT
Union govt planning to establish old-age homes in every district6 Jun 2022 7:49 PM GMT
Nadda on 2-day visit to Bengal from June 76 Jun 2022 7:49 PM GMT
ED conducts raids against Jain6 Jun 2022 7:43 PM GMT
'Even small countries now challenging India under BJP'6 Jun 2022 7:41 PM GMT