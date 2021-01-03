Polices seize 22 bombs from under-construction building in Kolkata

Kolkata: Acting on a tip off, police on Saturday afternoon seized 22 bombs from an under-construction building. They were informed about it by the Military Intelligence officials of Fort William.



According to sources, two officers of the Military Intelligence went to Entally police station and informed the officials about some suspicious activity at the building on Sir Syed Ahmed Road. Senior Kolkata Police officials were informed and necessary assistance was provided to the Army officers.

After the police reached the site, the Army officials pointed out a room on the ground floor. During the search operation, cops found two boxes in a loft containing 22 bombs wrapped in plastic. Immediately, the Bomb Detection and Disposal Squad (BDDS) was informed. Later, the bombs were taken away to a safe place by the BDDS. Later, a suo motu case was registered at the Entally police station.

Police have come to know that the 5-storeyed building and the land are owned by two brothers, identified as Nasim Akhter and Shamim Akhter.

The construction is being done by a promoter identified as Md. Kausar and few others. Recently, differences developed between the landlord and the promoter. A probe has been initiated to find the accused.