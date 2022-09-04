Police visits house of Sonali acPhogat's personal assistant for probe

Chandigarh: As part of their investigation into the death of Bharatiya Janata Party leader Sonali Phogat, a Goa police team visited her personal assistant Sudhir Sangwan's house in Haryana's Rohtak.



The Goa police team reached Sangwan's residence on Sunday and made some enquiries there before leaving for Gurugram to conduct further investigation, sources said.

Phogat had died in Goa in August, hours after her arrival there.

The probe into her death had led to the arrest of Sangwan, another aide Sukhwinder Singh and three others by the Goa Police.

In Gurugram, Sangwan had a rented a flat where the Goa Police will be conducting further investigation.

Phogat's family members have been sticking to their demand for a CBI probe into her death, which is being treated as a case of murder.

Some family members of Phogat, including her nephew Moninder, have said they will file a petition before a court seeking a CBI probe into the case if the Goa government does not recommend investigation by the premier investigating agency.

It is the fifth day when the Goa Police team is conducting investigation in Haryana.

The team had reached Hisar on Wednesday in connection with the probe as part of which they had visited Phogat's farmhouse and house in Sant Nagar. They had also collected bank and property details of Phogat and Sangwan.

Sources said the Goa Police is also assessing the property, including land, which is in her name and trying to find out if there is any property angle involved in the case.