Police to disarm tourists coming to Himachal Pradesh with lethal weapons

Shimla: Invoking strong measures to maintain law and order, Himachal Pradesh police has decided to disarm all the tourists, primarily those coming from Punjab, with lethal weapons and creating serious law and order problems at tourist destinations of Shimla, Manali and Dharamshala.



The orders came from the Director General of Police Sanjay Kundu following an incident at Manali where four Punjab tourists attacked locals with swords and resorted to rowdyism, blocking the traffic in the main market. Four persons were arrested following the incident as one person, a local, was injured in the attack with lethal weapons following a road rage and chaos. Kundu in an official communication to all Superintendents of police has asked for dealing with anti-social elements coming to the state in the grab of tourists sternly and checking their vehicles at the entry points.

"It has been observed that due to the sudden influx of tourists in the State, some incidents of road rage are occurring. Some anti -social elements are visiting the state as tourists and carrying lathies, sticks, swords and other weapons with them which is prejudicial to the good public order in the State," he wrote.

There is every chance that all these weapons brought with them by these anti-social elements can be used to commit crime in the State.

One such incident at Manali has already shocked the entire administration and there was a demand for preventive actions and strict checking of the persons coming to the state.

He said all Inspector Generals of Police, DIGs of the ranges and district superintendents of Police must start random checking and search of the vehicles at entry/naka points.

"The officer-in-charge of the naka should use his prudence and come to a determination that the tourists can create ruckus in the State by observing their age, clothing, drunkenness and other behaviour. They have been directed to ensure that no such elements enter and travel in their respective jurisdiction with any kind of weapon," he said.

Kundu said the checking of tourist vehicles may be done in a highly professional and meticulous manner without causing any annoyance to the general travelers and the additional force provided for enforcement of Covid-19 guidelines in the district may be used for this purpose in addition to the duties already assigned to them.

Meanwhile, Himachal Pradesh High Court has also conveyed displeasure to district administrations Shimla, Manali and Kangra about repeated Covid norm violations by the tourists crowd and inability of the officials to take action against the defaulters.

Only two days back, PM Narendra Modi had also made strong observations about violations of the Covid norms by the crowd gathering at hill stations which he feared could be an invitation to third wave.