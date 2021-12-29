Police SIT rules out any foul play by forces

Srinagar: The Special Investigation Team (SIT) of Jammu and Kashmir Police, probing the Hyderpora encounter, on Tuesday said while one civilian was killed by the foreign terrorist, the owner of the building and a local militant died in "crossfire" after being used as a human shield by the hiding ultra.



A Pakistani terrorist and three other persons were killed in Hyderpora here on November 15 and police claimed that all the slain men had links to militancy. The families of the three had, however, claimed that they were innocent and had alleged foul play, prompting the police to order the inquiry.

On Tuesday, the head of the SIT, DIG Sujith K, virtually gave a clean chit to the security forces but added the team was open to reviewing its findings if any other evidence comes to light.

"Our investigation so far has revealed that Dr Mudasir Gul was killed by the foreign terrorist hiding inside the building as his body was recovered from the attic. The security forces did not go to the attic at all during searches or subsequent operation, " head of the SIT, DIG Sujith K Singh, told reporters here.

Giving details of the investigations, Singh said the probe has revealed that Amir Magray, the employee of Dr Gul, was closely associated with the foreign terrorist 'Bilal Bhai', who was killed in the operation while trying to flee.

"Mohammad Altaf Bhat (building owner) and Amir were killed in the crossfire with security forces as they were used as a human shield by the foreign terrorist. It is substantiated by the fact the Altaf fell (after being hit by bullets) outside the door, while Amir had managed to run few more steps and the foreign terrorist's body was found 83 feet away," he said.

The officer said besides examining the CCTV footage and call detail records, the SIT has also examined more than 20 witnesses so far. "Statements of six of these witnesses have been recorded before the magistrate at well,"

he added.