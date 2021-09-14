Police say monetary dispute behind rape, murder of woman

Mumbai: A monetary dispute led to the brutal rape and murder of a woman in suburban Sakinaka last week and the lone accused has confessed to his crime, while the SC/ST Act has been invoked in the case, Mumbai Police Commissioner Hemant Nagrale said on Monday. The weapon used in the incident has been recovered, he said. Since the victim was a Dalit, the Scheduled Caste and Scheduled Tribe (Prevention of Atrocities) Act has been invoked against the accused, who is already facing rape and murder charges, Nagrale said at a press conference.

The 34-year-old woman was raped and brutalised with a rod by a man inside a stationary tempo in suburban Sakinaka in the wee hours of Friday. She died at a hospital during treatment in the early hours of Saturday and the accused has been arrested, police earlier said.

Nagrale said the police have inspected the crime scene and recreated the sequence of events leading to the crime with the help of the accused and video recorded it.

The Mumbai police commissioner claimed the accused has confessed to the crime and police have recovered the weapon used in the incident.

"We have the sequence of events, like when the victim reached the spot, when the accused reached the spot, how the crime took place - everything is on record," Nagrale said.

The police have taken up this case on priority and a charge-sheet will be filed within one month, he said.

"We will send all evidences for DNA analysis. All relevant CCTV footage has been collected from the area. There was some monetary dispute between the two (accused and victim) due to which the incident took place," the senior IPS officer said.