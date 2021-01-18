Police say ex-BJP leader held on charges of child sex abuse operated betting racket too

Jalaun (UP): Expelled BJP functionary Ram Bihari Rathore, arrested last week on charges of child sex abuse, had been involved in various criminal and anti-social activities for the past six-seven years, a senior police official said on Monday.

According to the police, Rathore also operated a betting racket from his house in Konch police area of Jalaun district in Uttar Pradesh.

Investigators are collecting evidence against him and may summon police personnel who had been posted in the area in the past few years to gather more information.

Konch police station SHO Imran Khan said all aspects are being looked into and necessary evidence are being collected so as to invoke the stringent National Security Act (NSA) against Rathore.

Under the NSA, a person can be detained without charge for up to 12 months if authorities are satisfied that he or she is a threat to national security or law

and order.