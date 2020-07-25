Police recovers illegal arms in Cooch Behar, marijuana in NJP

Darjeeling: While the police in Cooch Behar arrested 3 persons and recovered a large cache of illegal firearms, the Siliguri Metropolitan police arrested 2 persons and recovered 800 kg marijuana worth Rs1 crore.



"A team from the Kotwali police station in Cooch Behar intercepted a vehicle at Ghugumari Rail Gate on Friday morning. A large cache of illegal firearms was recovered. Three persons have been arrested. The vehicle has been seized, " stated Dr Santosh Nimbalkar, Superintendent of Police, Cooch Behar. The vehicle was coming from Mathabhanga and going towards Dinhata. "During search operations, 7 numbers of 7mm automatic pistol; 15 magazines; 100 rounds of 7.68 ammunition; 8 improvised firearms along with 10 rounds of 8mm ammunition was seized," stated Soumajit Roy, Inspector in charge, Kotwali police station.

The arrested include 44-year-old Soleman Mia; 21-year-old Rana Haque and 22-year-old Ajinure Haque, all from Dinhata.

"They have been remanded to 12 days police custody by the CJM Court," added Roy.

In another incident, based on tip-off police from the New Jalpaiguri police station on Friday intercepted a white coloured truck. Though the truck was empty, on closer inspection, 837 packets of marijuana were recovered from a hidden compartment built in the truck.

The driver of the truck Ramesh Kumar and his helper Om Prakash were arrested. Both are residents of Rajasthan. The stated that the marijuana was being shipped to Rajasthan from Assam.