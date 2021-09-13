Police officer shot dead by militant in Kashmir

Srinagar: A police officer was shot dead from point-blank range by a militant in Khanyar locality of the city here on Sunday, evoking strong reactions from various quarters, even as Jammu and Kashmir police chief Dilbag Singh said the perpetrators have been identified and will be brought to justice soon.



Probationary Sub-Inspector Arshid Ahmad, a resident of Kupwara district, was shot at after he was coming back from a hospital where he had taken an accused for a check up.

The CCTV footage of the incident shows a militant shooting the officer with a pistol at least twice from behind from a point-blank range in Khanyar, leaving him injured.

The sub-inspector was rushed to SKIMS in Soura, but he succumbed to injuries, officials said.

The incident took place at 1.35 pm, they said.

A wreath-laying ceremony was held at district police lines here in which officials from civil administration, police and other security forces led by the J&K DGP paid floral tributes to the slain officer.

Speaking to reporters, Singh said the perpetrators behind the killing have been identified and will be brought to justice soon. The DGP said the killing of the young office a very tragic incident.

"We have lost a brave young officer who was just at the threshold of service. He was learning the nuances of policing. He was deputed to a hospital for a check up of an accused and while coming back from the hospital, he was shot.

"He was immediately evacuated to a hospital, but, unfortunately, he succumbed to injuries. It is a very tragic loss for us and the family and we express our condolences," the DGP said.

Singh said the perpetrators of the crime have been identified and they will be brought to justice.