Police constable paper leak kingpin has 7 FIRs, network across states

Shimla: Strange facts have come to light about the top 'professionals'—the kingpins involved in the infamous paper-leak scam of Himachal Pradesh Police constables, recently unearthed by the SIT conducting the investigations.



DGP Sanjay Kundu informed that the main brain behind the scam has seven FIRs pending in half a dozen states including Punjab, UP and Andhra Pradesh.

In all 91 arrested have been made by the police so far. Of this, there are 63 candidates, three parents and 15 agents, including main kingpin, Shiv Bahadur Singh, who was arrested from Varanasi by the SIT team with assistance of UP Special Task Force (STF).

Kundu said the network of the paper leak racket is spread through the country in different states for all sorts of competitive examinations conducted for recruitments to jobs and other entrance examinations. "What is emerging is that paper leakage all over the country has become an organized crime and the king-pins use laptops, computers, mobiles, artificial intelligence and other technologies in this crime" he said. Since most of the public examinations are held on Sundays, the modus-operandi of this 'paper leakage organized crime' ranging from getting the whole schedule of public examinations to be held all over the country prepared in advance and securing the questions paper through their organized crime networks. "Through a network of coaching classes and agents identify potential candidates. Leak question papers on consideration of money" he said.

They change their phones and sims every week to avoid detection. In case of arrest, they stay in custody and on release, start the crime again.