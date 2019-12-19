PoK resident arrested along LoC in J-K's Rajouri, booked under EIMCO Act
Jammu: A PoK resident was arrested along the Line of Control in Rajouri district of Jammu and Kashmir, and booked under the Egress and Internal Movement (Control) Ordinance (EIMCO) Act, a senior police officer said on Thursday.
Mohammad Sayeed, a resident of Sabzikote in Pakistan-occupied Kashmir, was captured by the Army three days ago from Nowshera sector while he was trying to sneak into this side, Rajouri Senior Superintendent of Police Yougal Manhas said.
"After initial questioning by the Army, the infiltrator was handed over to Nowshera police station where a case was registered against him," he said.
The SSP said a case was registered against him under Section 2/3 EIMCO.
No increment material was recovered from his possession but authorities were probing his motive to infiltrate into J-K, he added.
