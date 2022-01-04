PM's silence on China bridge across Ladakh lake 'deafening', says Rahul Gandhi

New Delhi: Taking on the government, Congress leader Rahul Gandhi on Tuesday questioned the silence of Prime Minister Narendra Modi over reports of China constructing a bridge on the Pangong Tso Lake in Ladakh near the Line of Actual Control (LAC).



Citing a news report claiming that the Chinese have been constructing a bridge on Pangong Tso Lake for over two months which is extremely close to the LAC, Gandhi said, "The PM's silence is deafening. Our land, our people, our borders

deserve better."

Joining Rahul Gandhi in hitting out at the government, Leader of the Opposition in the Rajya Sabha Mallikarjun Kharge alleged that the government led by Prime Minister Narendra Modi is busy in elections when the 'enemy' is at India's gate.

"China is busy building a bridge on Pangong Tso to make it easier to deploy troops. Meanwhile, 'Beijing Janata Party' leaders led by PM and HM (Home Minister) are busy in election rallies. The enemy is at our gates. PM Modi is taking a siesta. One has to open their eyes to show the promised Lal Aankh!" Kharge said in a tweet.

"How dare China raise the Chinese flag over Galwan valley, where only the Indian Tricolour can be flown, unfurled proudly. It is a bounden duty of our government and the Prime Minister to ensure that Chinese transgression into India's territories is defeated decisively," chief Congress spokesperson Randeep Surjewala had said on Monday.

The Congress party and Gandhi have been critical of the government's handling of the border situation with China in eastern Ladakh. Both have questioned the government over media reports that the Chinese troops had unfurled the Chinese flag at the Galwan

Valley.

The border tension with Chin at Galwan Valley has also seen bloody clashes between the Indian and PLA

troops last year.