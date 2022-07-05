'PM's determination not to allow cross-border terror shaped India's Pak policy'
New Delhi: External Affairs Minister S Jaishankar on Tuesday said that Prime Minister Narendra Modi's determination that he would not allow cross-border terrorism to be normalised has helped in shaping India's Pakistan policy since 2014.
Speaking at an event at Delhi University, S Jaishankar noted that Prime Minister Modi is perceived abroad as ''quintessentially Indian'' and his intuitive feeling for diplomacy has led him to form a connect with foreign countries and their leaders.
"When it comes to terrorism, especially of cross-border nature, he has been crystal clear that he would not allow it to be normalised. This determination has shaped our Pakistan policy since 2014," he added.
The minister highlighted that PM Modi looms large on the world stage as his policies and initiatives have had an impact.
"Peers perceive him as quintessentially Indian and respond accordingly. His language, metaphor, appearances and mannerism define a persona that a world has come to recognise," he said, reading another paragraph from the book
