PMGSY guidelines need to be flexible: Rahul Gandhi

Malappuram: Congress leader and Wayanad MP Rahul Gandhi on Sunday said guidelines under the Pradhan Mantri Gram Sadak Yojana need more flexibility based on individual needs and circumstances of every state and he has requested the Central government to consider revising them accordingly.



Speaking at the inauguration of the construction of a road under the PMGSY in Nilambur area of Malappuram district of Kerala, the Congress MP said that he has written a letter to the Union Minister of Road Transport to consider revising the guidelines.

"I am hopeful they will consider it favourably," he said and added that he has given a list of 11 roads for being included under PMGSY for maintenance and upgradation.

Besides the inauguration of the road construction, he also participated in a key handover ceremony in Nilambur in connection with a house built there by Samskarika Sahiti, wing of Kerala Pradesh Congress Committee.