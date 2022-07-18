PM unveils 'SPRINT challenges' for Navy

New Delhi: Prime Minister Narendra Modi on Monday unveiled 'SPRINT challenges', an initiative aimed at boosting the usage of indigenous technology in the Indian Navy.



Modi unveiled the initiative at a naval seminar organised to engage Indian industry and academia towards achieving self-reliance in the defence sector.

"Innovation is critical and it has to be indigenous. Imported goods can't be a source of innovation," Modi said in his address, stressing the need for a change in mindset of attraction for imported goods.

The seminar was organised by the Naval Innovation and Indigenisation Organisation (NIIO) and the Society of Indian Defence Manufacturers (SIDM).

The NIIO, in cooperation with the Defence Innovation Organisation, aims to induct at least 75 new indigenous technologies/products into the Indian Navy in sync with 'Azadi ka Amrit Mahotsav' commemorating 75 years of the country's Independence.

This collaborative project is named SPRINT -- Supporting Pole-Vaulting in R&D through iDEX (Innovations for Defence Excellence), NIIO and TDAC (Technology Development Acceleration Cell).

"We have to work to continuously increase the number of indigenous technologies. Your goal should be that when India celebrates 100 years of its Independence, at that time our Navy should be at an unprecedented height," Modi said.

Referring to the importance of oceans and coasts in India's economy, Modi said the role of the Indian Navy is continuously increasing and therefore its self-reliance is of critical importance.