PM unveils 'SPRINT challenges' for Navy
New Delhi: Prime Minister Narendra Modi on Monday unveiled 'SPRINT challenges', an initiative aimed at boosting the usage of indigenous technology in the Indian Navy.
Modi unveiled the initiative at a naval seminar organised to engage Indian industry and academia towards achieving self-reliance in the defence sector.
"Innovation is critical and it has to be indigenous. Imported goods can't be a source of innovation," Modi said in his address, stressing the need for a change in mindset of attraction for imported goods.
The seminar was organised by the Naval Innovation and Indigenisation Organisation (NIIO) and the Society of Indian Defence Manufacturers (SIDM).
The NIIO, in cooperation with the Defence Innovation Organisation, aims to induct at least 75 new indigenous technologies/products into the Indian Navy in sync with 'Azadi ka Amrit Mahotsav' commemorating 75 years of the country's Independence.
This collaborative project is named SPRINT -- Supporting Pole-Vaulting in R&D through iDEX (Innovations for Defence Excellence), NIIO and TDAC (Technology Development Acceleration Cell).
"We have to work to continuously increase the number of indigenous technologies. Your goal should be that when India celebrates 100 years of its Independence, at that time our Navy should be at an unprecedented height," Modi said.
Referring to the importance of oceans and coasts in India's economy, Modi said the role of the Indian Navy is continuously increasing and therefore its self-reliance is of critical importance.
In 100 bail orders: 'Videos' used for arrest in 44; 32 of these failed ...22 Feb 2021 7:11 PM GMT
Delhi Police say 1,753 held but courts heard over 4,347 bail pleas21 Feb 2021 8:26 PM GMT
755 FIRs and 342 chargesheets against 1,553 people later – not a...21 Feb 2021 7:48 PM GMT
Of courts' bugbears, most common 'doubtful' police, public witness...23 Feb 2021 7:29 PM GMT
A Delhi Police-sized roadblock in victims' path to justice — clubbing...25 Feb 2021 7:39 PM GMT
10 states, one UT record 100% voting; overall turnout 99%18 July 2022 7:59 PM GMT
Make session as productive as possible: PM urges MPs18 July 2022 7:59 PM GMT
Veteran singer Bhupinder Singh dies aged 8218 July 2022 7:56 PM GMT
Sikkim Police personnel shoots dead 3 colleagues18 July 2022 7:56 PM GMT
12 people killed as Maha-bound bus falls into Narmada18 July 2022 7:53 PM GMT