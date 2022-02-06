PM unveils giant 'Statue of Equality' in remembrance of saint Ramanujacharya

Hyderabad: Prime Minister Narendra Modi on Saturday inaugurated a 216-foot statue of Ramanujacharya here and highlighted the 11th century saint's message of equality of all.



The Statue of Equality' commemorates Ramanujacharya who promoted the idea of equality in all aspects of living, including faith, caste and creed.

Modi, who was on a half-day visit to the city, participated in worship at the venue at Muchintal on the outskirts of Hyderabad.

The Prime Minister participated in the Purnahuti' of Vishwaksena Ishti Yagya'. The Yagya is for fulfilment of goals.

He offered the sankalpa' of the Yagya for the Amrit Sankalp' of the country and dedicated the yagya to 130 crore countrymen.

Tridandi Srimannarayana Chinna Jeeyar Swamy of Sri Ramanujacharya Ashram conceptualised the statue.

Ramanujacharya demonstrated that social progress and remaining true to one's roots can go hand in hand, Modi said.

In today's world, when it comes to social reforms and progress, it is believed that reforms will take place away from the root. But, when we see Ramanujacharya, we realise there is no conflict between progressiveness and antiquity. It is not necessary to go far from your roots for reforms. Rather, it is necessary that we connect with our real roots, become aware of our real power," he said.

Ramanujacharya is giving the message of equality in the form of a grand Statue of Equality, he said.

The statue is made of panchaloha', a combination of five metals: gold, silver, copper, brass, and zinc and is among one of the tallest metallic statues in sitting position. It is mounted on a 54-foot high base building named Bhadra Vedi'. It has floors devoted for a Vedic digital library and research centre, ancient Indian texts, a theatre, an educational gallery detailing many works of Sri Ramanujacharya.