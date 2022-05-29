PM to release PM-KISAN benefits on May 31
New Delhi: Prime Minister Narendra Modi will release the 11th installment of financial benefits worth Rs 21,000 crore under the Pradhan Mantri Kisan Samman Nidhi (PM-KISAN) scheme to more than 10 crore farmers on May 31 in Shimla, Himachal Pradesh.
As part of a national event 'Garib Kalyan Sammelan', Modi will also interact with beneficiaries of 16 schemes and programmes implemented by nine central ministries through video conferencing, the agriculture ministry said in a statement.
The national event is being organised under the 'Azadi ka Amrit Mahotsav' year long celebrations.
"PM will release the 11th installment of Kisan Samman Nidhi scheme worth Rs 21,000 crores," the statement said.
Agriculture Minister Narendra Singh Tomar will join the programme from Pusa complex in Delhi.
