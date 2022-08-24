PM to interact with participants of SIH finale on August 25: MoE

new delhi: Prime Minister Narendra Modi will interact with students participating in the grand finale of this year's Smart India Hackathon (SIH) on August 25, Union Minister of State for Education Subhas Sarkar announced on Tuesday.



The hackathon is a nationwide initiative to provide students with a platform to solve some of the pressing problems people face in daily lives, and thus inculcate a culture of product innovation and a mindset of problem-solving.

"PM Narendra Modi has been interacting with the student participants of the Smart India Hackathon every year since its inception and he is expected to interact with the students even this year at 8 pm on August 25," Sarkar said.

The prime minister will interact with the students through video-conferencing.

The Ministry of Education is organising Smart India Hackathon software and hardware edition for more than 15,000 students.