PM to inaugurate Rohtang tunnel on Oct 3

Shimla: Prime Minister Narendra Modi will inaugurate the world's longest Atal Rohtang Tunnel, located at a height of 10,000 feet, on October 3.



Chief Minister Jai Ram Thakur on Sunday informed that State government has started preparing for the arrival of Prime Minister Modi and also his rally on October 3 after he dedicated the 9.2 km long tunnel to the nation.

"We want Prime Minister to visit the State as he himself had promised during his visit to Mandi at the time of Lok Sabha polls. The government, also the BJP, will remain all prepared for his visit even at the inauguration, if PM desired then it could be done through video conferencing "Thakur said here.

The tunnel, which is brainchild and a dream project of former Prime Minister Atal Bihari Vajpayee, has taken almost 10 years to complete, though initially it was supposed to be commissioned in five years. The tunnel holds a lot of importance to people of Lahaul Spiti, a landlocked area, which remains cut off in the winters after closure of the 13,059 feet Rohtang Pass.

Chief Minister informed media persons that the Lahaul spiti will see a new economic revolution after the tunnel.

The tunnel also has much importance to meet strategic needs of the country as it will connect Manali with Leh and provide an alternate mobility to armymen. It's important due to China's standoff with Indian forces in the Ladakh region which has also increased now.

But to connect Manali with Leh the centre has already started working on further plans to the construct a 13.5 km long tunnel beneath 16,730-ft-high Shinku La Pass. This will be important to provide all weather connectivity to Leh via Manali. A team of the National Highways and Infrastructure Development Corporation Limited (NHIDCL) was at Lahaul Spiti on Friday to fast track the preparation.

The team comprising K K Pathak, Managing Director, NHIDCL and Sanjeev Malik, Executive Director visited the North and South portals of Shinku La.