PM slams Cong for 'neglecting' tribals

Bhopal: In a mega outreach to tribals, Prime Minister Narendra Modi on Monday lauded their contribution to Indian culture and nation-building and slammed the Congress for "neglecting" adivasis during its regime as he dedicated to the nation a revamped, world-class railway station in Bhopal renamed after community icon Rani Kamalapati.



He also announced that henceforth the birth anniversary of revered tribal icon Birsa Munda will be celebrated every year on November 15 on scale similar to those of national leaders like Mahatma Gandhi and B R Ambedkar.

Addressing a mega meet organised here on the occasion of 'Janjatiya Gaurav Diwas' (Tribal Pride Day), Modi lauded the contribution of tribals to Indian culture through the ages and said Lord Ram drew inspiration from their ancestors during his years in exile and maintained that in today's era they are partners in development.

The time spent with tribals made a huge impact and turned a prince into the most perfect man. Lord Ram drew inspiration from every aspect of forest dwellers' life, Modi said.

Starting his address at the well-attended gathering in a tribal language with the greeting 'jai johar', he said adivasis were now partners in the country's development and benefitting from various welfare schemes launched by the BJP-led government.

Like Ambedkar Jayanti, Gandhi Jayanti and other similar days, the jayanti (birth anniversary) of Bhagwan Birsa Munda will be celebrated every year on November 15, Modi said.

"When we talk about tribesmen's contribution some people get worried. They don't believe in the immense contribution of tribals to Indian culture. Their contribution had not been explained to the countrymen. People were kept in the dark," Modi said at the meet, being seen as an attempt by the BJP to reach out to tribals in Madhya Pradesh and other parts of the country.

"Those who ran governments in the past did not give priority to them. The country's 10 per cent (tribal) population was neglected," he said, attacking the Congress without naming the party.

Tribals were not given their dues by the earlier governments and were deprived of basic facilities, the PM said.

Development is now taking place in 100 aspirational districts which remained backward during the earlier (Congress) regimes, Modi said.

He said India is celebrating the first Janjatiya Gaurav Diwas after Independence, adding the tribals' art and culture, and their contribution to the freedom struggle and nation-building is being remembered with pride.

The country cannot forget the bravery of Gond queen Durgawati or the sacrifice of Rani Kamalapatii, he said. "The previous regimes have committed a crime by ignoring the tribal icons and their contribution. The contribution of the tribal society was either not told to the country and even if told, very limited information was given," Modi said.

On the occasion, Modi launched multiple initiatives for the welfare of the janjatiya community, including the Ration Aapke Gram' scheme in Madhya Pradesh aimed at delivering the monthly quota of PDS ration to beneficiaries from janjatiya community in their own villages every month.

Modi also handed over genetic counselling cards to beneficiaries, marking the launch of the Madhya Pradesh Sickle Cell (Hemoglobinopathy) Mission.

The PM laid the foundation stone of 50 Eklavya Model Residential Schools across various states and UTs, including Andhra Pradesh, Chhattisgarh, Jharkhand, MP, Maharashtra, Odisha, Tripura and Dadra & Nagar Haveli and Daman & Diu.

Later in the day, the Prime Minister dedicated to the nation a revamped Rani Kamalapati Railway Station (formerly known as Habibganj). He said the creation of such facilities heralds the beginning of transformation from the VIP culture to the "EPI" (Every Person is Important) model.

The Prime Minister said more Ramayan trains from different parts of the state will be started soon and addded the Railway is making efforts to start 75 Vande Bharat trains in the next two years.