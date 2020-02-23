PM says such efforts help reduce crude oil imports

New Delhi: Prime Minister Narendra Modi on Sunday hailed the use of a mixture of 10 per cent indigenously produced bio-jet fuel to fly an Indian Air Force transport aircraft, saying such efforts will not only help bring down carbon emissions, but also reduce the country's dependence on imported crude oil.



Addressing his monthly 'Mann ki Baat' radio address, he said "history was made" when an IAF AN-32 aircraft took off from Leh's Kushok Bakula Rimpoche airport using a mixture of 10 per cent Indian bio-jet fuel.

"This was the first time that this mix was used in both engines. Not just that, the airport from which this plane took off from Leh is not only one of the highest altitude airports in India but also in the world," the prime minister said.

He pointed out that the bio-jet fuel is prepared from "non-edible tree borne oil" and is procured from various tribal areas of India.

"These efforts will not only reduce carbon emissions but may also reduce India's dependence on crude oil imports. I congratulate all the people involved in this significant mission, especially the scientists of CSIR (Council of Scientific and Industrial Research) and Indian Institute of Petroleum, Dehradun, who made it possible to develop the technology to fly an aircraft with bio-fuel," he said.

Such efforts, the prime minister said, also empower the 'Make in India' initiative of the government.