PM responsible for second Covid wave, says Rahul

New Delhi: In one of the sharpest attacks on the government's poor handling of Covid-19 and the deadly second wave of the pandemic, Congress leader Rahul Gandhi on Friday said that it's only Prime Minister Narendra Modi who was responsible for the outbreak of the second wave as he (the PM) "did not understand Covid-19 at all".



Former Congress president also predicted "multiple waves" in the country if vaccinations continued at the current pace. However, countering the charges of Gandhi, the government hit back and declared that India will be fully vaccinated before December this year.

"The first wave no one understood...but the second wave is the PM's responsibility. His stunts (nautanki)... His failure to fulfil his responsibilities is the reason for the second wave," the Congress leader said while addressing a virtual press conference.

Accusing PM Modi of "ignorance" on the virus, Rahul said, "Unfortunately, the Prime Minister is an event manager. He cannot deal with more than one event at a time. Anything happens, he will organise an event and deal only with that. We cannot do with an event manager in such times. We need effective and speedy administration."

"Vaccines were the only permanent solution to Covid-19 and lockdowns, social distancing and masks were temporary ones. Without a proper vaccination strategy, India would witness multiple waves of infection. India had vaccinated only three per cent of its population, leaving the rest open to infection," he said.

Heaping the blame on the PM, the Congress leader said, "I directly told the PM that if India does not sort out its vaccination strategy, there will be multiple waves since the virus adapts. The Prime Minister is the head of the country. He is responsible for its well-being. The buck stops with the Prime Minister, but the Prime Minister lives in a 'bubble'... no one talks to him because of the way he handles things. So, in effect, the ship is moving without a clue."

"The PM is trying to repair his image but his image is gone... It is time the Prime Minister stands up and leads the nation. These are the times where he has to show his leadership, his courage, his strength. The Prime Minister must stand up and deliver... don't be afraid. Time has come to show what a good leader you are. So please deliver," he said.

In a counter attack on the Congress leader, Union Minister Prakash Javadekar declared that India will be fully vaccinated against Covid-19 by the end of 2021.

Drawing Rahul Gandhi's attention to a Union Health Ministry "blueprint" that would ensure the vaccination of 108 crore people by December, Javadekar said, "India's vaccination will be completed before 2021. The Health Ministry has given a blueprint. 108 crore people - with 216 crore doses - will be vaccinated by December. Rahulji... if you're concerned about vaccination then pay attention to Congress-ruled states... there is a mess. They are not taking the quota given to them for 18-44 years old beneficiaries from May 1."