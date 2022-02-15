PM promises 'Nava Punjab' free from drugs, corruption

Chandigarh: Prime Minister Narendra Modi on Monday promised a "New Punjab" free from mafia and corruption while addressing his first election rally in the state at Jalandhar.



"The BJP-led NDA alliance will form the next government in Punjab. I want to assure you all, especially the youths, that a new chapter of development will start in the state leading to a brighter future for younger generations of Punjab," Modi said explaining his concept of "Nava Punjab" (New Punjab).

Taking a swipe at the Congress leaders, Modi said that those who are fighting among themselves for power could not give people security.

"This government cannot even provide security to me. I wanted to pay obeisance at the Devi Talab Mandir here. But the administration and the local police are unable to make arrangements for my visit," he added.

On January 5, the prime minister had to return from Punjab without attending any event, including a rally, after his convoy got stuck on a flyover due to a blockade by protesters in Ferozepur. For the state polls, Modi had on February 8 addressed a virtual rally.

He alleged that the Congress governments in the states were not run by the chief ministers, but by one single family through remote control from Delhi.

"This is against the spirit of autonomy of the state governments. This is against the principle of federalism," Modi said.

He also referred to the 1984 riots and said that Congress has always played a vendetta politics in Punjab.

Modi also took a dig at Aam Aadmi Party without taking its name and said some others too have come to Punjab to play their games of lies.

"In Punjab, they are promising a state free of intoxicants, but in Delhi, they have opened liquor vends in every street," said the PM.

While the PM took swipes at Congress and AAP, he criticized BJP's former ally Shiromani Akali Dal on the issue of dynastic rule.

"When the alliance government led by Parkash Singh Badal was in power, the BJP should have got a deputy CM. But Badal preferred to appoint his own son Sukhbir Badal as his deputy," he said.

Promising a new Punjab free from corruption and drugs, the Prime Minister said in Punjabi, "Nava Punjab, BJP de Naal."

He said Punjab needed a government that could rise above petty considerations of regionalism and thinks of the country as a whole.

The BJP is contesting the elections to the 117-member Punjab assembly in alliance with the Amarinder Singh-led Punjab Lok Congress and the Sukhdev Singh Dhindsa-led Shiromani Akali Dal (Sanyukt).

Punjab will vote for the 117-member assembly on February 20. Votes will be counted on March 10.