'PM, other Union Mins to visit poll-bound UP every month'

New Delhi: Almost half a year in advance, Bharatiya Janata Party (BJP) is set to puff the saffron surge with Prime Minister Narendra Modi's visit to the poll-bound state Uttar Pradesh from September.



Sources said that PM Modi is scheduled to inaugurate, lay the foundation stones of several developmental projects and will also address the karyakartas of the local party unit. However, no official date and programme has been finalised yet.

In addition to setting the poll bugle, PM and other Union Ministers will now frequently visit the poll-bound state every month, until the model code of conduct comes into force, a party source told the Millennium Post.

The party leadership is also conducting surveys in every Assembly constituencies and collecting feedback. Taking a lesson from the West Bengal poll verdict, the saffron party is aiming to strengthen the organisation base first. Only after the groundwork is completed, the party will plan the round of visits of central leaders.

The party is witnessing infightings in many places, hence, the three co-incharges - Satya Kumar, Sanjiv Chaurasia and Sunil Oza are organising Assembly-wise meetings to collect feedback and check the preparation at the grassroots. Experts feel that these meetings would be crucial in deciding tickets for the existing MLAs.

BJP has also planned to deploy one senior leader in each Assembly constituency of Uttar Pradesh to oversee the party's poll affairs, which include BJP MPs, party secretaries, general secretaries and the Union Ministers hailing from Uttar Pradesh.

The BJP top brass also believe that micro-level booth management is one of the main reasons for BJP's electoral success. The party president JP Nadda will also launch 'Booth Vijay Abhiyan'. Earlier it was scheduled to be launched on August 23, but it has been postponed now due to the demise of the BJP veteran and former chief minister Kalyan Singh, reportedly.

Sources said that during the campaign, the process of finalising the booth committee and panna committee- on each page of the voter list will be completed, for which the work is already in progress.

The Assembly election in Uttar Pradesh is scheduled for early next year.