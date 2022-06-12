PM: New milestones in 'gram swaraj', democratic empowerment achieved

NEW DELHI/ Anand (Guj): Asserting that India has attained new milestones in 'gram swaraj' and democratic empowerment of panchayats in the last eight years, Prime Minister Narendra Modi has urged sarpanches to make efforts for saturation coverage of welfare schemes, conserving water and making the upcoming Yoga Day special.



In a letter to sarpanches (village heads) days after his government marked its eighth anniversary, Modi listed several issues on which he sought their support while appreciating their contribution in the last eight years. He also asked them to work to make the eighth International Yoga

Day, which falls on June 21, special and to encourage everyone in their village to join the exercise.

They can select an ancient or tourist place or a place near a water body in their area for everyone in the village to do yoga on the day, he said, urging them to share pictures to inspire others.

Emphasising on the need for conserving every drop of water, Modi asked village heads to continue making collective efforts in villages in this regard while pitching for rain water harvesting measures.

To achieve this goal, the country has resolved to make 75 'amrit sarovars', a reference to water bodies, in every district in the 75th anniversary of its Independence, he said.

The prime minister also noted that the WHO had recently felicitated ASHA (Accredited Social Health Activist), workers, and said it is a matter of pride for villages.

On a similar note, Union Home Minister Amit Shah on Sunday said the development of villages is essential to achieve the goal of making India a "five trillion dollar economy".

"I am of the firm belief that development of the country is not possible without the development of its villages," Shah said, while addressing the 41st convocation ceremony of the Institute of Rural Management (IRMA) here in Gujarat.

"Mahatma Gandhi had said the soul of the country is in our villages and I firmly believe that," the Union minister said.

"If villages are prosperous, self-reliant and with good facilities, the country will be prosperous. It will help achieve the dream of Atmanirbhar Bharat (self-reliant India) and making India a five trillion dollar economy," he said.

"You will help in achieving the dreams of Mahatma Gandhi. You can work for your personal development, but you will also have to take an oath today when you are passing out that you will also work for the development of our rural areas," Amit Shah said.