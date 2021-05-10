PM must atone for his mistakes, commit to serving people: CWC

New Delhi: The Congress Working Committee on Monday hit out at Prime Minister Narendra Modi over his handling of the coronavirus crisis, saying he must "atone for his mistakes" and serve the people instead of carrying on with his "personal agenda" oblivious to the sufferings all around.

The CWC, the Congress' highest decision-making body, in a resolution also questioned the government data on coronavirus cases and fatalities, and alleged non-reporting of deaths.

The solution lies in facing challenge, not in concealing the truth, it said.

The CWC also expressed deep concern over the government's coronavirus vaccination strategy, alleging

the supply was grossly insufficient and the pricing policy opaque and discriminatory.

Congress leaders K C Venugopal and Randeep Surjewala said the CWC is of the firm belief that this is a time for showing an unwavering sense of national unity, purpose and resolve.

"In order that it may become a reality, the Prime Minister must atone for his mistakes and commit to serving the people instead of carrying

on with personal agenda, oblivious to the suffering all around," the CWC resolution said.

The two leaders said the CWC noted with concern that the government data on Covid-19 deaths is "horribly wrong and afflicted by a massive non-reporting of deaths".