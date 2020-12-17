PM 'most acceptable leader' for majority of people from minority communities: Naqvi

New Delhi: Prime Minister Narendra Modi is the "most acceptable leader" for a majority of the people from minority communities and they admire him and his government, Minority Affairs Minister Mukhtar Abbas Naqvi said on Thursday.

He also dismissed a South Asia State of Minorities Report 2020 that has reportedly claimed that India has become increasingly intolerant of religious minorities, and asserted that the country is "safest" in the world for the people of minority communities.

In an interview with PTI, Naqvi said such "experimental reports keep coming" but a lot of work has been done for the social, economic and educational empowerment of the minorities in the last six years which will continue going forward.

Asked about the perception of the Modi government among minorities, he said, "Apart from the traditional and professional Modi bashers, among the minorities, he is the most acceptable

leader."

"Majority among the minorities are admiring

Modi, his government's working and the atmosphere of equal opportunities," Naqvi said, stressing that he was not talking in terms of

votes.