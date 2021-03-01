PM Modi wishes Nitish Kumar on birthday

New Delhi: Prime Minister Narendra Modi on Monday greeted Bihar Chief Minister Nitish Kumar on his birthday and said under his leadership, the NDA government is undertaking numerous measures for developing the state.



Nitish Kumar turned 70 on Monday. He took oath in November last year for a fourth straight term as the state's chief minister.

"Best wishes to Bihar CM @NitishKumar Ji on his birthday. Under his leadership the NDA Government in Bihar is undertaking numerous measures for developing the state," Modi tweeted.

"Praying for his (Kumar's) long and healthy life," the prime minister added.