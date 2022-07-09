PM Modi, US Prez & Oz PM issue joint statement condoling death of Abe

New Delhi/new york: In a rare gesture, Prime Minister Narendra Modi, US President Joe Biden and Australian PM Anthony Albanese came out with a joint statement on Saturday mourning the death of Japanese leader Shinzo Abe and recalling his contribution to the formation of the Quad and efforts towards a free and open Indo-Pacific.



The leaders of the Quadrilateral coalition or Quad vowed to "redouble" their work to ensure a peaceful and prosperous Indo-Pacific to "honour" Abe's memory and described him as a "transformative leader" for Japan and its relations with each of the three countries.

The joint statement came a day after Modi, Biden and Albanese issued separate condolence messages expressing shock and grief over the assassination of the longest-serving prime minister of Japan. On Friday, Modi wrote a blog in memory of Abe.

The 67-year-old Japanese leader died after being shot while giving a campaign speech in the city of Nara on Friday morning, triggering shock and grief by leaders across the world. Abe, the grandson of former prime minister Nobusuke Kishi, played a pivotal role in shaping the broad contours of the Quad or Quadrilateral coalition in face of increasing Chinese assertiveness in the Indo-Pacific. In their statement, Modi, Biden and Albanese said Abe was a "transformative leader" for Japan and worked tirelessly to advance a shared vision for a free and open Indo-Pacific.

The Quad comprises India, the US, Japan and Australia.

"We, the leaders of Australia, India, and the United States, are shocked at the tragic assassination of former Japanese Prime Minister Shinzo Abe," the leaders said in the statement.

"Prime Minister Abe was a transformative leader for Japan and for Japanese relations with each one of our countries. He also played a formative role in the founding of the Quad partnership, and worked tirelessly to advance a shared vision for a free and open Indo-Pacific," they said.

Modi, Biden and Albanese said they will honour Abe's memory by "redoubling our work" towards a peaceful and prosperous Indo-Pacific region.

"Our hearts are with the people of Japan -- and Prime Minister Kishida -- in this moment of grief. We will honour Prime Minister Abe's memory by redoubling our work towards a peaceful and prosperous region," they said.

Prime Minister Modi had met Abe in May when he travelled to Japan to attend a summit of the Quad leaders.