PM Modi to visit Maharashtra on June 14
New Delhi: Prime Minister Narendra Modi will visit Maharashtra on Tuesday during which he would inaugurate Jal Bhushan Building and Gallery of Revolutionaries in Mumbai as well as the Jagatguru Shrisant Tukaram Maharaj Temple in Pune.
The PM will also participate in Dwishatabdi Mahotsav of Mumbai Samachar, a newspaper which has been published continuously for 200 years
PM Modi will visit Maharashtra on June 14 and at around 1:45 PM, he will inaugurate Jagatguru Shrisant Tukaram Maharaj Temple in Dehu, Pune, PMO statement said.
At around 4:15 PM, the prime minister will inaugurate Jal Bhushan Building and Gallery of Revolutionaries at the Raj Bhawan in Mumbai, it said.
Thereafter, at around 6 PM, Prime Minister Modi will participate in Dwishatabdi Mahotsav of Mumbai Samachar at Bandra Kurla Complex in Mumbai.
In Dehu, he will inaugurate the Jagatguru Shrisant Tukaram Maharaj Temple.
Sant Tukaram was a Warkari saint and poet, famously known for Abhanga devotional poetry and community-oriented worship through spiritual songs known as 'kirtans'.
