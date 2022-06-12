PM Modi to visit Maharashtra on June 14

New Delhi: Prime Minister Narendra Modi will visit Maharashtra on Tuesday during which he would inaugurate Jal Bhushan Building and Gallery of Revolutionaries in Mumbai as well as the Jagatguru Shrisant Tukaram Maharaj Temple in Pune.

The PM will also participate in Dwishatabdi Mahotsav of Mumbai Samachar, a newspaper which has been published continuously for 200 years

Sant Tukaram was a Warkari saint and poet, famously known for Abhanga devotional poetry and community-oriented worship through spiritual songs known as 'kirtans'.