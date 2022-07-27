PM Modi to visit Gujarat, Tamil Nadu on July 28-29

New Delhi: Prime Minister Narendra Modi will visit Gujarat and Tamil Nadu on July 28-29 to attend various events, including inauguration and laying the foundation stone of several projects, the PMO said on Tuesday.



Modi will launch multiple projects of Sabar Dairy at Sabarkantha in Gujarat on Thursday and will then travel to Chennai to declare open the 44th Chess Olympiad at the JLN Indoor Stadium in the evening.

On Friday, the prime minister will attend the 42nd convocation of the Anna University and will then travel to Gandhinagar to visit GIFT City, where he will launch and lay the foundation stone of various projects, his office said.

The PMO noted that a key priority of the government has been boosting the rural economy and making agriculture and allied activities more productive. In a step towards this, he will launch projects worth Rs 1,000 crore at Sabar Dairy, it said, adding they will empower local farmers and milk producers and increase their income. This will also give a boost to the rural economy in the region. One of the projects to be inaugurated is the powder plant at the dairy with a capacity of around 120 million tonnes per day (MTPD). The total cost of the entire project is more than Rs 300 crore. The layout of the plant meets global food safety standards, the PMO said.