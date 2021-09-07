PM Modi to visit Aligarh on Sept 14

New Delhi: Almost half a year ahead of the Assembly polls in Uttar Pradesh, Prime Minister Narendra Modi is slated to visit the poll-bound state on September 14 to inaugurate, lay the foundation stones of several projects.



Starting with the laying of foundation stone of Raja Mahendra Singh State University in Aligarh, PM is also scheduled to lay the foundation stone of a Defence Corridor Unit there, reportedly.

As per the state BJP unit, after getting approval from the Prime Minister's office, the UP CM's office finalised the programme on Tuesday. Reportedly, chief minister Yogi Adityanath and his two lieutenants Keshav Pratap Maurya and Dinesh Sharma will also share the stage with PM Modi.

The State University will be built in the Moosepur village and the land for the Defence Corridor has been selected in the Lodha area. Deputy Chief Minister Dinesh Sharma has been given the charge of inspecting both the places from the day ahead of PM Modi's arrival. Moreover, chief minister Yogi Adityanath is also slated to visit the venues on Wednesday.

Meanwhile, the party sources also said that after the hour-long programme, the Prime Minister is also expected to inaugurate the Dhanipur airstrip. The airport to be built here will be named after the former chief minister Kalyan Singh.

PM's first visit to the Western UP, after the second wave of COVID hit the nation earlier this year, is significant. Raja Mahendra Singh was from the Jat community and the farmers' protest has been intensifying in this part, which is also a Jat dominated area.

Further, he and his cabinet colleagues will also visit the poll-bound state every month, Millennium Post reported on August 25.

Further, BJP is witnessing infighting in many places, hence, the central leadership is organising Assembly-wise meetings to get feedback and check the preparation at the grassroots.