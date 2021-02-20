PM Modi to visit 4 poll-bound states in 2 weeks

New Delhi: As Assembly polls in five states are due, Prime Minister Narendra Modi is likely to visit the four poll-bound states out of five in the next two weeks.



Along with the political programmes, PM Modi will inaugurate many developmental projects in these states. Starting with southern state Kerala, where he inaugurated a slew of multi-crore projects at BPCL refinery, Cochin Port Trust, Cochin Shipyard and FACT earlier this week. He also addressed a BJP's core-committee meeting during the visit before flying out of Kochi in the evening. As the saffron party is struggling in different corners of the state, the state president K Surendran will take out the state-wide Vijay Yatra from February 21.

The next stop is West Bengal, where BJP is pushing its absolute strength to defeat the ruling Trinamool Congress. Meanwhile, the state leadership is holding state-wide Parivartan Yatra, which is also being addressed by Union Home Minister Amit Shah and party chief J P Nadda. Prime Minister is scheduled to flag off the extension of the city's north-south Metro corridor from Noapara to Dakshineshwar on February 22. He is also likely to address a public rally in Hooghly district on the same day.

Moreover, PM Modi's visit to poll-bound north-east state Assam is also scheduled for February 22. He is likely to address two public rallies in Majuli and Silapathar. Earlier PM Modi had already addressed a public rally in Dhekiajuli on February 7.

Again on February 28, Prime Minister will visit West Bengal when he will reportedly inaugurate and lay foundation stones of several central government initiatives. On the first day of March, the Prime Minister plans to travel to the poll-bound state Tamil Nadu, where his party has a negligible impact. BJP has already announced its alliance with incumbent AIADMK.

His visit the southern state is believed to be significant as it may sway voters of neighbouring UT Puducherry. The UT is facing a lot of political drama as Chief Minister V Narayanswamy will face the floor test on February 22 and Kiran Bedi has also been removed from her post as Lieutenant Governor on Tuesday. Meanwhile, the EC is likely to announce the poll dates in the first week of March. However, earlier in January, deputy election commissioner Sudip Jain and other had hinted that the much-talked-about election dates could be declared in February.