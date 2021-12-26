PM Modi to launch projects worth Rs 11,281 cr in Himachal

Shimla: Himachal Pradesh government on Saturday gave final touches to its mega celebrations in connection with completion of four years in power on December 27–a day to be marked by Prime Minister Narendra Modi's visit to Mandi.



Modi will address a mega rally of the BJP at Mandi's historic Paddal ground on the occasion of 'Bharat Ki Azadi Ka Amrit Mahotsav' and Golden Jubilee of Himachal Pradesh.

What is highly significant for the state, which will enter the election year also, the Prime Minister will launch new development projects worth Rs 11,281 crore in the state.

The projects include dedication of 111 MW Sawra-Kuddu Hydro Electric Project (HEP) constructed with an outlay of Rs 2081.60 crore on river Pabbar in district Shimla. The project will generate 386 million units of electricity per annum providing an annual revenue of about Rs 120 crore to the state.

The Prime Minister will lay the foundation stone of the multi-purpose Renuka ji Dam project, a national project conceived as a storage project of Rs 6700 crore on river Giri in district Sirmaur.

The project, besides providing surplus water to Delhi–the national capital, will generate 200 million units of energy in a surface power house with 40 MW installed capacity which would be utilised by the state.

The live storage of the dam is 498 Million Cubic Meters, and will fulfill about 40 per cent of the drinking water requirement of Delhi.

Modi will lay the foundation stone of 66 MW Dhaulasidh Hydro Electric Project aimed to be constructed with an expenditure of Rs 688 crore. The project is located on river Beas in District Hamirpur and Kangra. Another significant project in the list is 210 MW Luhri Hydro Electric Project stage-I to be completed with an expenditure of Rs 1811 crore, a joint venture between Government of India and Government of Himachal Pradesh.

The project is located on river Satluj in Shimla and Kullu Districts. The power generated from these projects would help in providing grid stability and improving the power supply position, besides adding valuable renewable energy to the grid.

The Dhaulasidh Hydro Electric Project envisaged reduction of 2.4 lakh tons and Luhri Hydro Electric Project 6.1 lakh tons of carbon dioxide respectively from the environment annually, when fully commissioned.

Modi's visit is also politically significant for Chief Minister Jai Ram Thakur, who hails from Mandi. It will also put to rest all speculations about possible leadership change in the state ahead of the next year's elections in the wake of recent bypoll reversals for the Congress, including victory of the Congress at Mandi Lok Sabha seat in November 2021.