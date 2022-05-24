PM Modi to inaugurate & lay foundation stone of 11 projects in Tamil Nadu

New Delhi: The projects that Prime Minister Narendra Modi will inaugurate and lay the foundation stone of in Chennai will help significantly improve socio-economic prosperity



in the region, have a transformative impact on several sectors and also help create employment opportunities, the Prime Minister's Office (PMO) said in a statement.

Modi will visit Hyderabad and Chennai on May 26 and around 2 PM, will participate in the celebration of completion of 20 years of ISB Hyderabad and address the graduation

ceremony of Post Graduate Programme class of 2022, the PMO said.

Around 5:45 PM, the prime minister will dedicate to the nation and lay the foundation stone of 11 projects worth over Rs 31,400 crore at JLN Indoor Stadium in Chennai. These projects are seen as a step towards boosting infrastructure development, enhancing connectivity and giving an impetus to ease of living in the region.

In Chennai, Modi will dedicate to the nation five projects worth over Rs 2,900 crore, the statement said.

The 75 km-long Madurai-Teni (Railway Gauge Conversion Project), built at a project cost of over Rs. 500 crore, will facilitate access and give a boost to tourism in the region, it said.

The 30-km-long third railway line between Tambaram--Chengalpattu, built at a project cost of over Rs. 590 crore, will facilitate running of more Suburban services, thus offering greater options and enhancing comfort for the travellers.

The 115-km-long Ennore-Chengalpattu section and 271-km-long Thiruvallur-Bengaluru section of ETBPNMT natural gas pipeline, built at a project cost of around Rs 850 crore and Rs 910 crore respectively, will facilitate supply of natural gas to consumers as well industries in Tamil Nadu, Karnataka and Andhra Pradesh.

The programme will also witness inauguration of 1,152 houses constructed as part of Light House Project -- Chennai, built at a cost of Rs 116 crore under Pradhan Mantri Awas Yojana-Urban, the statement said.