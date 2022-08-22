PM Modi to inaugurate Amrita Hospital in Faridabad

chandigarh: Prime Minister Narendra Modi will inaugurate the Amrita Hospital, built in an area of 133 acres in Sector-88 of Faridabad, on August 24. Many dignitaries including Haryana Chief Minister Manohar Lal Khattar will be present on the occasion.

The hospital is founded by Mata Amritanandamayi 'Amma', and hospital is the largest and most state-of-the-art hospital in the region.

Chief Minister Manohar Lal said that with the opening of this hospital, the health facilities available to the people of the state will also increase. He said that people from neighboring states including Delhi NCR will also be benefited from this hospital.

Expressing gratitude to 'Amma', the Chief Minister said that she chose the pious land of Haryana for the construction of this hospital.