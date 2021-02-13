PM Modi to hand over Arjun tank to Army in Chennai on Sunday

New Delhi: Prime Minister Narendra Modi will hand over the Arjun Main Battle Tank (MK-1A) to the Army in Chennai on Sunday and also inaugurate and lay the foundation stones of several projects in Tamil Nadu and Kerala.

A PMO statement on Friday said these projects, including the launch of a Chennai Metro project and a petrochemical complex in Kerala, will add crucial momentum to the growth trajectory of these states and help hasten the pace for them to realise their full development potential.

In Chennai, Modi will hand over to the Army the state-of-the-art the Arjun tank, which has been indigenously designed and developed, and manufactured by the Combat Vehicles Research and Development Establishment, DRDO along with 15 academic institutions, eight labs and several MSMEs, it noted. Assembly polls in Tamil Nadu and Kerala are expected to be held in April-May.

During his visit, the prime minister will inaugurate the Chennai Metro Rail Phase-I extension, completed at a cost of Rs 3,770 crore, and commission passenger services from Washermenpet to Wimco Nagar.

This 9.05 km long extension will link North Chennai with the Airport and Central Railway Station.